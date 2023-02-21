Neglectful Woman Found With Kids, Unsecured Firearms In Same PWC Apartment, Police Say

Police in Prince William County called to investigate a domestic assault at a Woodbridge apartment complex were met by a strange scene when they arrived at the residence.

Officers responded shortly after 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 to the Crossings at Summerland Apartments complex in the 13700 block of Keelingwood Circle, though when they arrived at the front door, there was no initial response.

Due to damage found on the front door, the investigators entered the home, where they found 29-year-old Antoinett Jewel Scott, of Woodbridge, with four young children under the age of 8 and multiple unsecured firearms laying around the apartment in the same room.

A search of the apartment led to the seizure of a sawed-off shotgun, three handguns, one of which was previously reported stolen, and suspected illegal narcotics, police say.

The investigation determined that Scott and Fredericksburg resident Jerrell Christopher Johnson, 32, had gotten into a verbal altercation earlier that morning that escalated to the point that the latter brandished a gun toward Scott before storming from the area.

Further investigation found that Scott had an active protective order against Johnson that he violated during the incident.

Johnson is at large and wanted for brandishing and violation of a protective order.

He was described as being a Black man who is approximately 6-foot-4, weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Scott was arrested and charged with:

Felony child neglect;

Possession of stolen property;

Possession of a sawed-off gun;

Possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance;

Possession of a controlled substance.

Her court date is pending and bond was set at $15,000.

The children, who were unharmed, were turned over to a different family member.

