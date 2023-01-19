Missing Dad Was Brutally Stabbed, Left For Dead In Drug Deal Gone Bad: Prince William PD

A drug deal gone wrong led to the brutal stabbing death of a Virginia dad whose blood-stained car was ditched in Prince William County, and his body in Prince George's County, MD.

Olvin Daniel Argueta Ramirez, of Woodbridge, and a 17-year-old boy are believed to have stabbed Jose Abelino Guerrero dead four days before Christmas, police in Prince William County said.

Guerrero, Ramirez and the teen met up for a drug deal on Dec. 21, 2022, when an argument ensued, police said. That's when Ramirez stabbed Guerrero multiple times and drove his body apparently with the teen to Prince George's County, MD, and left it there, authorities said.

Guerrero's car was found near Bel Air and Jeffries roads in Woodbridge, where evidence of a struggle and blood were found inside, authorities said.

Detectives identified Ramirez and the teen as persons of interest and executed a search warrant on the 14100 block of Matthews Drive in Woodbridge, police said. There, they found and arrested the two suspects.

Meanwhile, a body believed to be Guerrero's was found on Thursday, Jan. 19 and transferred to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Maryland for an autopsy and confirmation on the identity.

Ramirez was charged with murder and stabbing in commission of a felony while the teen was charged with murder and robbery.

