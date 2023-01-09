Masked Men Posing As Police In Prince William Wanted For Armed Robbery

Two victims are recovering after being airlifted from the scene of an armed burglary committed by suspects who identified themselves as police, authorities say.

Police were called to a home in the 14800 block of Dillon Avenue shortly before 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 6 where they located a 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old man suffering from injuries from people they say identified themselves as law enforcement, according to Prince William County police.

The 20-year-old man was suffering from a head injury, and the 22-year-old man was suffering from gunshot wounds to the lower body.

The 20-year-old was allegedly whipped in the head by the gun before the 22-year-old was shot. The suspects then reportedly stole a pair of shoes and fled the scene.

Officers immediately provided first-aid to the victims before airlifting the gunshot victim to a hospital.

The victim with a head injury was treated at the scene by fire and rescue personnel.

Investigators say the suspects are four armed and ski-masked men wearing all dark colored clothing.

One suspect was described as a black man who stood 6-foot-3 and weighed around 170 pounds. Another suspect was described as a white man who stood around 5-foot-7 and weighed around 200 pounds and had bushy eyebrows. Descriptions of the other suspects were not provided.

