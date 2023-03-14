Manassas Teen Jumped By Group Of Boys Who Stole His Glasses, Police Say

Police are looking for a group of teens who reportedly jumped a 15-year-old boy in Manassas, authorities say.

The incident was reported in the 9500 block of Damascus Drive, shortly before 3 p.m., Monday, March 13, according to Prince William County police.

Investigators say that the 15-year-old victim was approached by a group of six teenagers who pulled him to the ground and beat him down before taking his property.

Some of the suspects were seen fleeing in a black Dodge Hellcat with tinted windows while the other suspects fled on foot.

First responders arrived shortly after and took the teen to an area hospital where he was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Police say that among the stolen items are a backpack, a laptop, and glasses. The suspects are described as Hispanic teens who stood around 6 feet tall.

