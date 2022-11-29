Manassas Man Arrested For Impersonating Police Officer

A Manassas man was arrested for pretending to be a police officer, authorities said.

Officers responded to the 9400 block of West Street, where they met with a couple who claimed a man later identified as 27-year-old Christopher Morneau, was impersonating a cop around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, city police said.

The couple told police the man asked them questions and showed a Manassas city police business card.

Morneau was eventually found near the scene and was arrested.

He has been charged with impersonating an officer, obstruction of justice and being intoxicated in public.

He was being held on no bond. A court date is pending.

