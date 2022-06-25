Man Who Sexually Assaulted Manassas Grocery Store Worker Arrested: Police

Police in Prince William County arrested a man they say masturbated on a grocery store employee on Friday morning, June 24.

Michael Earl Anderson, 31, of Woodbridge, is charged with sexual battery, indecent exposure, and obscene sexual display in connection with the assault on a woman at a Manassas Food Lion, police said.

Investigators said security video showed Anderson following the 58-year-old woman around the 6306 Hoadly Road store and watching her across several aisles. He had been to the store in the past and had spoken to her before.

At one point, he walked up behind her and masturbated on her as she stocked a shelf, police said. She didn't realize what happened until she noticed bodily fluid on her, officials added.

Prince William police released a photo of the suspect and his car on Friday night. Someone who knew Anderson recognized him and called in a tip, investigators said. Officers arrested him on Saturday.

He was being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond, police said.

