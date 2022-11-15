Man Wanted For Exposing Himself To Worker At Prince William County Dollar Store: Police

Authorities in Virginia are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a worker at a Dollar Tree store.

The unidentified suspect is wanted in the indecent exposure incident that happened at the store on Lee Highway in Gainesville around 3:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

He's accused of approaching a female employee and exposing himself to her.

The worker yelled at the man, who then left the store and got into a dark-colored Toyota vehicle, police said.

No injuries or physical contact occurred between the employee and the man, authorities confirmed.

The suspect was described only as a Hispanic man in his mid-to-late twenties wearing a jacket and a beanie-style cap.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000.

