Man Shot, Killed In Apparent Targeted Early-Morning Murder In PWC Shopping Center, Police Say

The search is on for a shooting suspect who gunned down a 37-year-old man early on Monday morning in a Prince William County shopping center, police say.

Shortly before 1:20 a.m. on Monday, March 20, officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called to the Hoadly Market Place on Hoadly Road in Manassas, where there was a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and treated him at the scene until paramedics arrived and pronounced him dead from his injuries.

The initial investigation found that the man and a woman ere in the parking lot when they were approached by a suspect vehicle, at which point, shots were fired, striking and killing the victim.

The identity of the victim will be released pending the notification of their next of kin, according to police. Investigators noted that the murder does not appear to be random.

More information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.