Man Shot, Killed By Family Member During Domestic Incident In Woodbridge, Police Say

One person was killed during a domestic disturbance in Woodbridge that rapidly escalated and led to a shooting, according to a Prince William County Police Department spokesperson.

Woodbridge resident Frank Adolf Mateo, 60, has been identified by investigators as the victim of a shooting on Fullerton Road on Sunday night, officials say.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, officers were called to the 14500 block of Fullerton Road in Woodbridge to investigate a domestic-related shooting.

The initial investigation determined that two family members, Mateo and an 80-year-old man were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated leading to the former being shot once to the upper body.

Police were contacted and responding officers arrived at the home where the family member was detained without incident.

Officers provided first aid to the Mateo until fire and rescue personnel arrived at the home and transported him to an area hospital where he died from his injuries sustained during the incident.

All parties involved in this incident are accounted for, police say, and there is no threat to the community.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and detectives are determining what events led up to the incident and whether charges will be filed.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation has been asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line by calling (703) 792-7000.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.