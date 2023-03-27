Man Shot In The Face In Parking Lot Of Dumfries Econolodge

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after shooting a person in the face in a hotel parking lot in Dumfries, officials announced.

Prince William County police were called to the Econolodge in Dumfries around 5:30 p.m., Sunday, March 26 after a 37-year-old man was shot in the face in the hotel parking lot.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital where he was treated and is expected to survive.

Investigators say that the suspect ran from the scene before police arrived, but was captured a short distance away and identified as Ishmeal Lee McGriff.

McGriff was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and several other related charges and is being held without bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.