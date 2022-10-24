Contact Us
Man Sat With Genitals Out In Children's Area At Virginia Mall: Police

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Jonathan Charles Jowi.
Jonathan Charles Jowi. Photo Credit: Prince William County Police

A 30-year-old man was arrested for exposing himself in a children's area at a Virginia mall, authorities said.

A man later identified as Jonathan Charles Jowi, of no fixed address, was making inappropriate gestures to the children at a mall on Sudley Road in Manassas around 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, Prince William County Police said.

Security officers found him in the mall, and Jowi initially gave them a fake name, police said. He was charged with indecent exposure, obscene sexual display and more.

