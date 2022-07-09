Man Robbed Undercover Detective At Gunpoint Before Killed By Officers, PWC Police Say (VIDEO)

Police in Prince William County have released video footage of the shooting that killed a 30-year-old man and injured an 18-year-old man during an undercover drug bust last week (scroll to bottom for video).

Michael Turner and Jaiden Carter robbed an undercover detective assigned to the case at gunpoint at 14700 block of Fox Glove Ct. in Woodbridge on Sept. 1, police said.

The two got into a car occupied by Shane Pollard then tried to flee just as more detectives were converging on the location to make the arrest.

Police struck and killed Carter, and wounded Pollard in the exchange of gunfire, authorities said.

Two handguns, one which was illegally modified to be fully automatic with an extended magazine, were located at the scene. These events lead up to the exchange of gunfire with police, which continues to be investigated by the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT), PWC police said.

Turner and Pollard have both been charged with robbery resulting in death, in connection to the initial altercation that ultimately resulted in the death of Carter, authorities said.

Both men are in police custody, with Pollard hospitalized. During the investigation, Pollard was also determined to be wanted on active warrants from an unrelated carjacking that occurred in October 2021 involving a known party. Investigators continue to ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information to contact police. The investigation is ongoing.

