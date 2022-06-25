Man Masturbated On Unsuspecting Manassas Grocery Store Worker: Police

A man sexually assaulted a Prince William County grocery store worker on Friday morning, June 24, police said.

The man entered the Food Lion on 6306 Hoadly Road in Manassas just before 9 a.m. and spoke with a 58-year-old female employee briefly before walking away, Prince William County police said. The man had visited the store in the past and had spoken to the woman before.

Security video shows the man stalking her across the store and watching her across several aisles without her knowledge. At one point, police said, the man exposes himself and masturbates on the woman before rushing off.

She was facing away from him and didn't realize what happened until later when she noticed a bodily fluid on her leg, police said.

The man left the store at 9:35 a.m. and got into a dark-colored, four-door sedan with a missing rim on the rear passenger tire, police said.

Police say the man is 30 to 35 years old, 6 feet tall, with a thin build. He wore a white polo shirt with gray and black stripes, dark pants, black sneakers with a white logo, and wire-rim sunglasses. A mask covered his face.

Prince William County police ask anyone who may know this man to contact investigators at 703-792-7000.

