Man Caught Filming Women Inside Virginia Restaurant On Mother's Day: Police

The Prince William County Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect who was unlawfully filming women inside a local business on Mother's Day.

An employee at the Black Sheep Restaurant in Manassas found a man recording women under the bathroom stalls with his cellphone around 2:25 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, police said.

When the manager confronted to man, he fled to a nearby wooded area. No victims have been identified yet, police said.

The male suspect is described as standing 5'8," weighing 150 pounds with black curly hair and black eyes, according to police. He was last see wearing a grey Nike hooded sweatshirt with a dark-colored shirt and blue jeans with brown patches.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-792- 7000 or submit a tip online.

