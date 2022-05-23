Inmate Dies In Prince William-Manassas Jail

A 38-year-old Dumfries man died while in custody at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center over the weekend, authorities said.

Wilber Garcia Benitez, 38, fell unresponsive in his cell at the at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, police said in an incident report. Jail staff attempted to give him first aid, but they were unsuccessful. Officials pronounced him dead at the scene.

Prince William county police are investigating the death and have sent his body for autopsy. Officers do not suspect foul play, the incident report noted.

