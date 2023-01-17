Infant Dropped By Pistol-Whipped Woman During Dispute In Woodbridge, Police Say

Two children were shoved to the ground by an irate gun-wielding man during a domestic dispute that saw an infant get dropped to the ground when he pistol-whipped their mother in Prince William County, police say.

Quentin O’Neil Haskins, 44, who has no fixed address, is on the run following a violent incident that played out late in the afternoon on Monday, Jan. 16 inside a home in the 1900 block of Winslow Court in Woodbridge.

According to investigators from the Prince William County Police Department, Haskins, described as an acquaintance of a 33-year-old woman, got into a verbal argument that quickly escalated inside the home.

During the dispute, police say that Haskins struck the woman before retrieving and brandishing a gun in front of the woman and her three children.

It is alleged that Haskins then struck an infant child the woman was holding before striking her with the gun, causing her to drop the infant. When two 10-year-old family members sought to intervene, Haskins then shoved them to the ground as well, causing minor injuries to all three.

Police say that Haskins then took the woman's phone, left the residence, and has not been seen since. The woman also reported minor, non-life-threatening injuries to first responders at the scene.

Haskins is now wanted for:

Malicious wounding;

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

Brandishing;

Petit larceny;

Four counts of domestic assault and battery.

He remains at large.

Police described Haskins as being approximately 6-foot-4, weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. No other descriptive information was provided by the department.

