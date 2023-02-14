Hotel Stabbing Suspect At Large After Group Parking Lot Attack In Manassas: Police

An accused stabber is on the loose after injuring a man in a Manassas hotel parking lot, authorities announced on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The suspect reportedly approached the victim and his two friends in the parking lot of the Days Inn on New Market Court, shortly after midnight on Saturday, Feb. 11, according to a Prince William County Police Department spokesperson.

When officers arrived at the hotel to investigate the stabbing, they were informed that the victim had already been rushed to a nearby hospital where his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

The investigation determined that during the encounter, the suspect stabbed the victim who ran to the front entrance of the hotel for help.

The victim was later picked up by an acquaintance who rushed him to an area hospital, police say.

A suspect had fled on foot before officers were able to arrive, they noted. The suspect is described as being a Black man with short hair who was wearing a green neck gator, black jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes at the time of the incident.

No other information was provided by investigators.

Police said that they are asking anyone with information to come forward and contact detectives at the Prince William County Police Department as soon as possible.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.