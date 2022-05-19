Contact Us
Prince William Daily Voice
Homeowner Startled Awake By Gunfire In Dumfries: Police

Josh Lanier
Prince William Police
Prince William Police

A homeowner in Dumfries was startled awake after hearing gunshots early Wednesday morning, May 18, but they were shocked to learn their house may have been the target. 

A Sedgewick Place homeowner said they heard gunshots at about 4 a.m. and later noticed a bullet had broken one of their windows, Prince William County police said in a release.

But as police searched the area they found someone had shot the house several times. 

Officers found a number of bullet casings next to a privacy fence that runs along the property line. No one was injured in the shooting, and police are investigating. 

