Police & Fire

Georgia Man Allegedly Sexually Assaulted, Choked Virginia Woman Twice: Police

David Cifarelli
David Cifarelli
Mark Menjivar
Mark Menjivar Photo Credit: Prince William County Police Department

A man from Georgia was arrested in connection with a sexual assault that happened at the end of last year in Virginia, authorities said. 

Mark Menjivar, 27, of Valdosta, Georgia, apparently choked a woman while sexually assaulting her in Woodbridge, Virginia on October 24, 2021, Prince William County Police said. 

The 24-year-old female victim said Menjivar, who she knew, inappropriately touched her and assaulted her while the two were outside a home in the 5600 block of Reardon Lane, police said.

During the altercation, Menjivar grabbed the woman's throat while pulling her toward him. Menjivar then sexually assaulted the woman before the two separated, according to police.

The victim also said Menjivar had assaulted her another time before that. Menjivar has since been charged with one county of domestic assault and battery among other charges. 

