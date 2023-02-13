Former Employee Accused Of Armed Robbery At PWC Tow Truck Shop: Police

A former Dumfries tow truck employee was arrested after being reportedly involved in a robbery at his old job, authorities say.

Carvell Jarmain Willilams, 37, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 11, after police connected him to the Jan. 13 robbery of Waggy's and Disposal Services LLC in Manassas, according to a Prince William County Police Department spokesperson on Monday, Feb. 13.

Investigation revealed that on the morning of Jan. 13, a group of employees and a supervisor were in the parking lot of the business when a black Chevy Equinox pulled up next to them.

Two of the four people in the vehicle got out and brandished firearms while demanding money, investigators said. One of the suspects took an undisclosed amount of money from the supervisor before all of the suspects fled in the vehicle.

Multiple rounds were fired as the suspect vehicle drove away. Through an investigation, police say that it was determined that Willilams was involved in the robbery and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Willilams has been charged with robbery, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and grand larceny.

