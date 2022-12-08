Forcible Sodomy Charges For Prince William County Man Who Abducted Masseuse, Police Say

Officials say that a man who called for massage services in Prince William County sexually assaulted his masseuse while brandishing a stolen handgun while in possession of controlled substances.

Woodbridge resident Istiaq Ahmed Rafi, 33, is facing a host of charges for allegedly sodomizing his 22-year-old victim after calling for a massage on Wednesday, Dec. 7 and allegedly assaulting her, according to the Prince Willaim County Police Department.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, police say that officers responded to the 14700 block of Tamarack Place in Woodbridge to investigate a reported abduction.

According to police, the preliminary investigation determined that Rafi’s victim made arrangements with him for massage services, though things took a turn after that for both parties.

Investigators said that while inside the residence, Rafi allegedly retrieved and began handling a firearm before sexually assaulting the masseuse multiple times.

At one point, police say that the woman was able to get away to send a message to a friend, who contacted the police, who arrived at the Woodbridge home and arrested Rafi without incident.

Further investigation determined that the firearm Rafi had been handling was reported stolen. The woman also reported minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

Rafi was taken into custody and charged with:

Two counts of forcible sodomy;

Sexual battery;

Abduction;

Brandishing;

Possession of a firearm with a controlled substance;

Possession of a controlled substance;

Possession of stolen property.

He is currently being held without bond. His next court date is pending.

