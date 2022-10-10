Father Accused Of Assaulting Wife, Abducting 1-Year-Old Child In Prince William: Police

A scary scene played out in Virginia when a man got into a domestic incident with his wife and proceeded to allegedly abduct their 1-year-old child before taking police on a high-speed chase to avoid being apprehended, according to a Prince William Police Department spokesperson.

Manassas resident Christopher Puello, 26, is facing a host of charges in Prince William County following an incident that began shortly after 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, and ended the following day with him turning himself in to the police.

Officers responded to a home in the 7600 block of Stuart Court on Saturday night, where there was a report of a domestic disturbance that started out verbal and quickly escalated involving Puello and his 35-year-old wife.

Police say that during the incident, Puello allegedly assaulted his wife before leaving the area, leading to a warrant being issued for his arrest.

It is further alleged that later that same night, Puello returned to the home, entering without permission while his wife was asleep, and he took the couple’s 1-year-old son.

Officers later learned that there was a court-issued protective order barring Puello from having contact with the victim and the couple’s child.

Investigators were able to track Puello’s vehicle to the area of the Prince William Parkway and Telegraph Road, though when officers attempted to stop him, he proceeded to speed away, forcing them to cut off the pursuit due to the possibility the child was inside the vehicle.

The chase led to additional charges for Puello, officials noted.

Throughout the day on Sunday, Oct. 9, officers were in constant contact with Puello, who eventually made his way to the police station, where he turned over the child and was detained without further incident.

Puello was arrested on Sunday and charged with:

Abduction;

Child endangerment;

Burglary;

Two counts of violating a protective order;

Domestic assault and battery.

He is being held without bond and no initial court date has been announced by police.

