Fatal Christmas Fall Through Icy Pond Kills 19-Year-Old Man In Prince William

A 19-year-old men fell to his death through an icy pond in Prince William County on Christmas Eve, authorities said.

Fire and rescue officials found the man in a pond near the 6000 block of Erinblair Loop in the Piedmont community in Haymarket just before 10 p.m., police tell Daily Voice.

The victim was recovered by firefighters and taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. There were no indications of foul play.

Video taken by Ken Kocher on Twitter shows firetrucks and police cars at the scene.

