Police & Fire

Emaciated Pitbull Tied To Virginia Shelter Door In Apparent Animal Cruelty Case: Police

AJ Goldbloom
Suspect in PWC animal cruelty investigation
Suspect in PWC animal cruelty investigation Photo Credit: PWC Police

Authorities were working to identify the man who tied an emaciated pit bull to the door handle of a Prince William animal shelter last month.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect with obvious facial hair tying the dog's leash to the handle of the Prince William County Animal Services Center in Manassas around 12:30 a.m. on June 30, county police said. The dog was found around 7:15 that morning.

The suspect drove off in a light-colored SUV and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with blue panels and reflective details, authorities said.

The dog, who rescuers called Ref, was found in extremely poor health, wandering near the shelter.

Animal control officers are asking anyone with information to contact the Prince William County Police Department. 

