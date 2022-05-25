Contact Us
Prince William
Dumfries Man Wanted For Manassas Middle School Athletic Field Shooting Surrenders: Police

David Cifarelli
Isaiah Malik Gordon
Isaiah Malik Gordon Photo Credit: Prince William's Police Department

A Prince William man wanted in connection with a shooting at a middle school athletic field turned himself into police, authorities said. 

Isaiah Gordon, 23, of Dumfries, was involved in the shooting that took place at the Benton Middle School athletic fields in Manassas around 10:23 a.m. on Sunday, May 1, according to Prince William County Police. 

Responding officers found a large group of people fleeing the area along with a 24-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening, police said.

A 33-year-old male was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries before police arrived at the scene. Investigators believe the shooting occurred after fight between two known parties. 

Gordon is facing several charges including one count of possession of firearm on school grounds, police said. He is being held without bond and is awaiting trial. 

