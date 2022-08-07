Contact Us
Prince William Daily Voice
Driver Had 20K Fentanyl-Laced Pills In Fire Extinguisher During Routine Virginia Stop: Police

AJ Goldbloom
Items Recovered From the Suspect's Vehicle
Items Recovered From the Suspect's Vehicle Photo Credit: PWCPD Facebook Page

More than 20,000 fentanyl-laced Percocet pills were found in a routine vehicle stop in Virginia, officials said.

Police stopped the vehicle of a suspected dealer from the area and found the pills in a fire extinguisher located in the trunk, Prince William County Police said.

The pills are suspected to be counterfeit and very dangerous. Police reported they also found suspected crack cocaine, money, and unknown pills in the suspect’s car.

The suspect was charged and no further information was released due to an ongoing investigation, police said.

The investigation is part of an effort to combat the country’s opioid epidemic, according to the Prince William County Police Department’s Facebook page

