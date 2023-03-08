Creeper Caught Filming VA Teen In Potomac Mills Forever 21 Dressing Room, Police Say

Police are looking for a suspect they believe attempted to film a teenage girl inside a dressing room at Potomac Mills.

The 16-year-old victim stated that she noticed a phone being held underneath the door of the dressing room she was in at the Forever 21 store inside the mall around 6:30 p.m., Monday, March 6, according to Prince William County Police.

The teen reported the incident and images of the suspect were obtained through surveillance footage from the store.

The suspect did not have any reported physical contact with the victim, and police are asking anyone with identifying information about the suspect to come forward.

The suspect is described as being a 5-foot-1 man in his early 20s. He was last seen wearing a blue hat, black jacket, blue shirt, black pants, and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or his whereabouts has been asked to contact detectives at the Prince William County Police Department by calling (703) 792-6500 or 911.

