Children Found Wandering Outside Manassas Apartment Lead To Child Neglect Charge For Woman: PD

Authorities say that a woman allegedly neglected children after they were found outside of their Maryland home unsupervised and left "without proper clothing.”

In Prince William County, Mercadas Allissa Gonzalez, 22, of Manassas was charged with two counts of child neglect by police following an investigation into two wandering children who were found near their home, according to officials on Friday, Oct. 28.

Officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called shortly before 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, to the Coverstone 4 Apartments in the 7600 block of Cass Place in Manassas to investigate a report of neglect.

Police said that the investigation determined that a resident of the apartment complex located a 3-year-old girl, and a 4-year-old girl “outside, unsupervised, and without proper clothing,” prompting them to contact officials.

While investigating, Gonzalez, a family member who was caring for the two children, returned to the apartment, and officers determined that she left the pair unsupervised as they exited the residence.

The children, who were unharmed, were turned over to a family member. Investigators did not disclose the relationship between Gonzalez and the children.

Gonzalez was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 27 following the investigation.

Her court date is pending and bond information was unavailable on Friday afternoon.

