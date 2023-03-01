Cat-Throwing Man On The Run After Assaulting Woman In Woodbridge, Police Say

Police investigators in Prince William County have apprehended a man accused of assaulting a woman and abusing her cat who had been at large for weeks, authorities announced this week.

Fredericksburg resident Tyler Alexander Sadoff, 20, is facing animal cruelty and other charges following an altercation in Prince WIlliam County with a 21-year-old woman in February.

The violent incident played out shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 in the 1300 block of East Longview Drive in Woodbridge.

According to police, Sadoff and the woman, who was described as an acquaintance, got into a verbal altercation earlier that day, with the latter storming off, only to return home to find her Maine-Coon Tabby cat injured and lying on the floor.

It is alleged that when she went to pick up her injured cat, Sadoff grabbed the feline and tossed it out of a window. The woman then went outside to rescue the cat, brought it back to the apartment, at which point Sadoff again threw it out of the window to the ground below.

This time, when the woman went to retrieve the cat, Sadoff followed and grabbed her neck from behind, which a bystander saw and intervened, though he too was grabbed by during the scuffle, police said.

As police were called amid the altercation, Sadoff fled on foot and has not been seen since.

The cat was found dead and was transported to the state lab by Animal Control Officers for further examination and to determined an exact cause of death.

Neither the woman nor Good Samaritan who intervened reported injuries.

The investigation led to the issuance of an arrest warrant, and Sadoff is now charged with:

Felony animal cruelty;

Felony destruction of property;

Preventing the summoning of law enforcement;

Domestic assault and battery;

Assault and battery.

His court date is pending and bond information was unavailable on Wednesday, March 1.

