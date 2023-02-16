Case Closed: Teen Shooting Suspect In PWC Killed Before Police Can Press Charges: Officials

Police investigators announced that they have closed a months-long investigation into the murder of Dalton Jakob Moore outside a 7-Eleven in Prince William County last year after their teenage suspect was killed in a separate incident.

Moore, 25, who has no fixed address, was gunned down during an incident shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 19, 2022 in Manassas in a shooting that left another man with critical injuries.

The shooting was reported in the area of Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard in Manassas last summer.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, the Prince William County Police Department announced that the homicide investigation has been shut down after their lead suspect, a 19-year-old man whose name has not been released, was killed in a separate unrelated incident after the reported homicide last summer.

“Based on information and evidence collected during the investigation, detectives linked the person of interest, identified as a 19-year-old man from Manassas, as being responsible for the shooting death of the victim and the malicious injury to a second man that occurred during the altercation,” a police spokesperson said.

“The alleged suspect and the deceased were reportedly known to one another.”

According to investigators, the fatal incident came about due to a reported prior debt that was owed before the shooting.

Officials said that due to the death of the teen suspect, charges were never obtained for the Moore murder, so the identity of the man is not being released.

No other individuals are being sought in connection to the shooting.

