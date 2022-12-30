Busted Serial Bank Robber Facing Fresh Charges In Prince William County

Officials say that a Maryland man picked up by police this week for a bank robbery in Fairfax County has been implicated in at least two others in Prince William County as the investigation unfolds.

Zachary Allen Hunter, 37, of Landover, is now facing two additional robbery charges in Virginia after he went to the well one too many times and was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 28 by members of the Fairfax Police Department.

In addition to the robbery of the Wells Fargo Reston area on Thursday, police say that Hunter is also connected to robberies in October and November this year at separate bank branches on the same street in Prince William County.

Shortly before 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 4, officers say that Hunter allegedly robbed the Wells Fargo bank branch on Sudley Road in Manassas after a panic alarm was activated, according to police.

It is alleged that Hunter approached a teller and passed a note implying that he was armed. During the encounter, he took out a weapon before making off with an unknown amount of money.

The second incident began at approximately 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, when Prince William County Police officers were called to the Bank of America location on Soundly Road in Manassas.

Hunter allegedly slipped that teller another threatening note, took an undisclosed amount of cash, and fled the bank.

Arrest warrants for Hunter in Prince William County were secured on Thursday, Dec. 29 following his arrest in Fairfax. He is now charged with three counts of robbery.

He is being held without bond in Fairfax County. His next court date is pending.

