Burglar With Ironic Name Busted Breaking Into Woodbridge Home, Police Say

Honesty was definitely not the best policy for a Prince William County family that was repeatedly targeted by a burglar with a curious name on Wednesday, according to police.

Alexandria resident Irving Charles Honesty, 35, is facing multiple charges after being busted breaking into a Woodbridge home and eventually barricading himself inside on Wednesday, March 22.

The long day for a family from the 14700 block of Barksdale Street began at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, when officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called to investigate a reported burglary-in-progress.

Police say that Honesty, who was described as an acquaintance, had been in the home earlier in the day, and after being told the leave, later attempted to re-enter the residence, first by kicking at the door and then through a window.

At that point, the resident again called the police and Honesty fled on foot, though he wasn’t done yet.

Later in the day, as a 36-year-old resident was entering the home through the front door, it is alleged that Honesty rushed through the door, causing it to strike the woman. The rest of the family then also fled the home until police arrived.

According to police, Honesty proceeded to lock himself inside the house before police were able to coax him outside and took him into custody without further incident. Further investigation found that Honesty also damaged property inside the house while he was barricaded.

Honesty was charged with:

Burglary;

Felony destruction of property;

Obstruction of justice;

Destruction of property;

Assault and battery.

Bond was set at $10,000 and his court date is pending.

