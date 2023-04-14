Botched Abduction Attempt By Teens Leads To Armed Robbery Arrest In PWC: Police

Two teens who thoroughly failed an attempted abduction in a stolen vehicle in Prince William County didn’t make it far after robbing a man in Woodbridge in the middle of the day.

Shortly after noon on Thursday, April 13, officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called to the 14900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, where a 20-year-old man reported a robbery.

Investigators say that the man was walking through the area when two teens drove up to him and abruptly stopped before getting out and attempting to force him into the vehicle, though their efforts were ultimately fruitless.

After failing to secure the man, police say that one of the teens broke out a gun and demanded his property, to which he complied. The pair then fled the area.

The two teens were ultimately tracked to a shopping center in Potomac Mills, and after a brief foot pursuit, both were taken into custody without further incident.

Officers were able to get him into their cruiser easier than they did with his victim.

Both teens were found to be carrying weapons, as well as the victim’s cell phone. The investigation determined that the vehicle they used had also been previously reported stolen.

No injuries were reported.

Both teens were charged with:

Robbery;

Use of a firearm in commission of a felony;

Possession of a firearm by a person under 18;

Attempted abduction;

Obstruction of justice;

Conspiracy to commit a felony;

Carrying a concealed weapon.

A 15-year-old from Woodbridge was also hit with charges that include false identity to police and possession of stolen goods, while the 17-year-old Dumfries resident was charged with grand larceny of an auto.

Both are being held at the Prince William County Juvenile Detention Center, and their next court dates are pending, according to police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.