Bomb Threat Called Into Woodbridge Hospital By Intoxicated Woman Unfounded: Police

For the second time in less than a week, members of the Prince William County Police Department had to be called to the Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center to defuse a sticky situation.

Officers were called to the hospital shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, to investigate a bomb threat orchestrated by 33-year-old Alexandria resident Britney Denise Roseboro, officials said.

According to investigators, when officers arrived at the hospital, they were able to quickly detain an allegedly intoxicated Roseboro after she made the threat.

The investigation into the bomb threat found that Roseboro allegedly made a bomb threat toward the hospital while speaking with staff members at the facility, though it was ultimately determined to be unfounded and no device was located by investigators at the scene.

Roseboro was arrested and charged with threats to bomb and being intoxicated in public. Her bond was set at $1,500 and a court date is pending, according to police.

The incident comes days after officers were spat at and kicked by a Dumfries woman who made a scene at the hospital and had to be led off the premises by Prince William County Police officers.

