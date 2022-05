Prince William County Police are investigating after a body was found in Woodbridge, the department said on Twitter.

The male victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was found in the area of Route 1 and Mount Pleasant Drive, police said.

Initial investigation suggested no signs of foul play and there is no threat to the public. This is a developing story so check back for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.