Bank Robber At Large After Targeting TD Bank In Dumfries

Recognize him?

Police in Prince William County are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man who robbed a TD Bank location in Dumfries on Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, police say that officers were called to the bank branch on Richmond Highway to investigate a robbery after a man approached a teller with a note demanding cash.

He took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the bank on foot, a spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department said.

No weapon was seen, and no injuries were reported. A canvas of the area with a police K9 did not turn up any suspects.

The suspect was described as being between 20 and 30 years old, approximately 5-foot-8 weighing 165 pounds with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, green/olive pants, black Nike shoes with white soles, and a blue surgical-style mask.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or suspect has been asked to contact investigators at the Prince William County Police Department by calling (703) 792-7000.

