Attempted Roadside Rapist Tracked Down Thanks to Teen Victim's Photo, Police Say

Police in Prince William County were able to track down a predator who targeted a teen girl and allegedly sexually assaulted her in his pick-up truck, authorities announced.

Sender Juventino Linares Rivera, 35, of Manassas, is facing a host of charges after being identified as the suspect who attempted to rape a 13-year-old girl he picked up early on Thursday, Dec. 15.

The incident began shortly after 9:15 a.m. on Thursday morning, when officers from the Prince William County Police Department responded to the 5400 block of Hoadly Road in Manassas to investigate a report of a stolen bicycle.

While questioning the teen about the bike, police say that the girl also advised officers that the same man had also sexually assaulted her.

According to the victim, a man - later identified as Linares Rivera - saw the girl riding her bike in the area of Hoadly Road and the Prince William Parkway, where she had temporarily stopped "due to weather and exhaustion" on the cloudy day.

Police say that at that point, Linares Rivera pulled up next to the girl and offered her a ride. He then loaded the bike into the bed of his truck before driving away with the teen in the passenger’s seat.

It is alleged that Linares Rivera then continued on to a stretch Hoadly Road in Manassas, and then proceeded to sexually assault his victim in a nearby parking lot.

After the sexual assault, the teen exited the truck and Linares Rivera drove off with the bike still in the bed of his truck. The girl was able to take a picture of the vehicle before the suspect drove away, which helped lead police investigators right to him.

Investigators noted that the teen did not suffer any injuries in the incident.

The vehicle involved in the incident was ultimately tracked to the Manassas Park Commuter Lot, where officers were able to make contact with Linares Rivera, whom they noted was not the owner of the vehicle.

Linares Rivera was arrested on Friday, Dec. 16, without incident and charged with:

Aggravated sexual battery;

Abduction;

Carnal knowledge;

Attempted rape;

Attempted strangulation.

He is being held without bond pending his initial court appearance.

