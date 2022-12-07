Assault Suspect At Large After Abusing, Strangling Woman During Altercation In Prince William

A repeat offender who has been terrorizing a woman for days is facing multiple charges for allegedly assaulting and choking her on numerous occasions in Prince William County, police announced on Wednesday.

Jahari Kwame Underwood, 30, is wanted on multiple charges following an incident that played out early on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Prince William County, investigators said.

The incident began shortly before 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, morning when members of the Prince William County Police Department were called to investigate an incident involving Underwood and an acquaintance in the Quantico Court Apartments in Triangle.

Officers responded to the complex in the 19000 block of Fuller Heights Road to check on a string of reported domestic assaults involving Underwood and a 34-year-old woman who have been in an ongoing dispute for several days.

Since the initial incident on Monday, Dec. 5, police say that the altercations regularly turned physical, with Underwood allegedly choking and assaulting his female victim on multiple occasions.

At one point, investigators said that Underwood's victim allegedly attempted to leave the apartment, though Underwood grabbed her and forcibly prevented her from fleeing, according to police.

The parties eventually separated, and Underwood’s victim contacted the police, who arrived at the scene to find her with injuries to her face and neck consistent with the assaults she described, though attempts to track down Underwood were unsuccessful after he fled, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Underwood, who was described as being 6-foot-2, and weighing 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes is now wanted on:

Six counts of strangulation;

Abduction;

Domestic assault and battery.

Anyone with information regarding Underwood or his whereabouts has been asked to contact investigators at the Prince William County Police Department tippling by calling (703) 792-700 or by submitting a tip online.

