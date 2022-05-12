Contact Us
Police & Fire

Armed & Dangerous Suspects Sought In Fatal Prince William Condo Complex Shooting

David Cifarelli
Malachi Coleman (left) and Keyontae Newman (right)
Malachi Coleman (left) and Keyontae Newman (right) Photo Credit: Prince William County Police Department

The Prince William County Police Department is offering up to $5,000 for information regarding two suspects wanted in connection with a recent shooting that killed an 18-year-old male

Malachi Coleman, 20, and Keyontae Newman, 16, are wanted for their involved in a shooting at the Somerset Pointe Apartments in Gainesville on Sunday, May 8, police said. Both should be considered armed and dangerous. 

The victim of the shooting was Michael Arthur of Dumfries, who died just days before his high school graduation. Arthur's family has since set up a GoFundMe to cover the cost of his funeral. 

Coleman is described as a Black male, standing 5'11," and weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in 7500 block of Equinox Landing Ct in Gainesville. 

Newman is described as a Black male, standing 5'10," and weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in the 1400 block of Oriskany Way in Woodbridge. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to pwcva.gov/policetip.

