Prince William Daily Voice serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
Argument At Woodbridge Gas Station Nearly Ends In Stabbing: Police

Josh Lanier
Gabriel Humberto Lemus-Galicia
Gabriel Humberto Lemus-Galicia Photo Credit: Prince William County Police

A 30-year-old man was being held without bond after he tried to stab someone during at argument at a Woodbridge gas station last week, police said. 

Gabriel Humberto Lemus-Galicia, of Woodbridge, is charged with attempted malicious wounding after he pulled a knife on someone at a 7-Eleven on Occuquan Road on Wednesday, May 18, Prince William County police said in an incident report. 

The alleged victim told police that he and Lemus-Galicia, who was sitting in a parked car, were in an argument that got out of hand. 

At some point, Lemus-Galicia grabbed a knife from his glove compartment, got out of his car, and tried to stab the other person. They ran into the store and called police while Lemus-Galicia ran away, police said.

Police arrested him when he returned to the store hours later. 

