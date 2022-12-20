Aggravated Sexual Battery Charge For Woodbridge Man Accused Of Assaulting Minor: Police

A man who sexually abused a minor for years in Prince William County is facing multiple charges for alleged sexual battery, authorities announced.

Woodbridge resident John Christopher Heath, 31, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 19 in Prince William County following a monthlong investigation into alleged assaults that happened between 2019 and 2022.

On Monday, Nov. 14, detectives with the Prince William Police Department's Special Victims Bureau launched an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported at a home in Woodbridge.

According to investigators, the victim - who was under the age of 18 at the time of the alleged assaults - was sexually assaulted by Heath on multiple occasions, and the two are known to each other.

The allegations were recently reported to authorities, which prompted the police investigation that led detectives to identify Heath as their main suspect.

Heath was arrested on Dec. 19 and charged with:

Aggravated sexual battery;

Forcible sodomy;

Object sexual penetration;

Two counts of indecent liberties.

He is being held without bond pending his next court appearance, which has not been announced.

