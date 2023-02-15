Accused Rapist Charged A Decade Later When Victim Comes Forward In PWC: Police

An investigation into an alleged rapist in Prince William County led to the apprehension of a suspect who is accused of abusing a child under the age of 10 for at least a year.

Woodbridge resident Jairo Luis Castillo, 38, has been charged with two counts of rape following a lengthy investigation into alleged sexual assaults that reportedly took place between April 2013 and April 2014, according to the Prince William County Police Department on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The investigation determined that Castillo abused the child on multiple occasions, officials said, noting that the victim was known to him, though the nature of the relationship was not disclosed by police investigators.

Castillo’s arrest comes after the victim recently reported the decade-old incidents, prompting the investigation that led to his arrest.

He turned himself in to the police over the weekend and is being held without bond pending his next court date.

