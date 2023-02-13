87-Year-Old Driver At Fault For Fatal Gainesville Crash, Police Say

An 87-year-old has been identified as the cause of a fatal Prince William County crash that took the life of a Gainesville man early on Monday morning, according to police.

Catharpin resident Williams Ely Monge Rodriguez, 31, has been identified by investigators from the Prince William County Police Department as the driver killed at a busy intersection in Gainesville on Monday, Feb. 13.

Officers from the agency were called shortly before 6:15 a.m. on Monday morning to the intersection of Sudley Road and Stepney Drive to investigate a reported crash in the area.

The investigation found that 87-year-old Gainesville resident Paul Leon Reece was driving a 2019 Caddilac XT4 on Stepney Drive and making a turn onto Sudley Road when he crossed the path of Monge Rodriguez’s Toyota Camry.

Police say that Monge Rodriguez attempted to avoid the collision, and sideswiped the Cadillac, causing it to rotate before being struck by a 2008 Toyota Yaris being driven by a 42-year-old Haymarket resident whose name was not released.

Rodriguez Morge was transported to an area hospital following the crash, where he later was pronounced dead. The driver of the Yaris was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and Reece was found at fault for the crash and cited.

He and an 85-year-old female passenger were uninjured.

Reece was charged with failure to stop or yield before entering a highway. He was released on a court summons and his future court date is pending.

