Contact Us
Prince William Daily Voice serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

31-Year-Old Dumfries Man Struck, Killed Walking In I-95: Police

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Prince William County PD
Prince William County PD Photo Credit: Prince William County Police

A 31-year-old man was struck and killed by a car on Interstate 95 Friday, Oct. 28 in Prince William County, police said.

Jamel Terell Tanner, of Dumfries, was in dark clothing and walking in the roadway when he was struck by a 2013 Hyundai Sonata exiting to eastbound Dumfries Road around 9:45 p.m., county police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the crash scene while Tanner was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Speed and impairment did not appear to be factors in the collision on the part of the driver. The investigation continues.

to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.