31-Year-Old Dumfries Man Struck, Killed Walking In I-95: Police

A 31-year-old man was struck and killed by a car on Interstate 95 Friday, Oct. 28 in Prince William County, police said.

Jamel Terell Tanner, of Dumfries, was in dark clothing and walking in the roadway when he was struck by a 2013 Hyundai Sonata exiting to eastbound Dumfries Road around 9:45 p.m., county police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the crash scene while Tanner was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Speed and impairment did not appear to be factors in the collision on the part of the driver. The investigation continues.

