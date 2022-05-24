Contact Us
Prince William Daily Voice serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Prince William Daily Voice serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge

Nearby Sites

  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
  • Stafford
    serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
Breaking News: Group Fight Breaks Out In Alexandria: Police
Police & Fire

15-Year-Old Charged In Woodbridge Station Apartment Double Murder: Police

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
Prince William Police
Prince William Police Photo Credit: Prince William Police Facebook

A 15-year-old intentionally killed two men at the Woodbridge Station Apartments earlier this month, authorities said.

Malik Xavier Davis, 23, of Woodbridge, and Christian Jamar Roberts, 23, of Dumfries, were found at the Mary's Way apartment on May 15, Prince William County police said. 

Detectives say the alleged shooter and the two men knew each other and had met up at that apartment for an unknown reason at this time, police added.

Investigators arrested and charged the teenager with two counts of first-degree murder on Thursday, May 19. He was being held at the Juvenile Detention Center. 

Prince William County police are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department's tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online to pwcva.gov/policetip.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.