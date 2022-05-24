15-Year-Old Charged In Woodbridge Station Apartment Double Murder: Police

A 15-year-old intentionally killed two men at the Woodbridge Station Apartments earlier this month, authorities said.

Malik Xavier Davis, 23, of Woodbridge, and Christian Jamar Roberts, 23, of Dumfries, were found at the Mary's Way apartment on May 15, Prince William County police said.

Detectives say the alleged shooter and the two men knew each other and had met up at that apartment for an unknown reason at this time, police added.

Investigators arrested and charged the teenager with two counts of first-degree murder on Thursday, May 19. He was being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

Prince William County police are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department's tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online to pwcva.gov/policetip.

