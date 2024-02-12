Pedestrian Fatally Struck On Prince William Parkway Was Not In Crosswalk: Police

The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk while trying to cross Prince William Parkway and Worth Avenue in Woodbridge around 7:30 p.m., when they were struck by a 2020 Hyundai Tucson heading east on the parkway, county police said.

The pedestrian, wearing dark clothing, was taken to an area hospital where he later died. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was not injured.

Investigators determined neither speed nor impairment were factors for the driver. The identity of the deceased will be released once a next-of-kin has been notified. The investigation is ongoing.

