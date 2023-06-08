Patrick King, 45, Mourned As Pillar Of Prince William County

In a Facebook post, Barnes said:

"The love of my life, Patrick King, passed unexpectedly in his sleep this morning [Wednesday, May 31]. The loss is unspeakable. I will post plans when we have them, but let me share that if he had known this was his last week on earth, he couldn't have planned a much better week.

"Disney World, visits with his brother, close friends, and family, motorcycle riding, drinking around the world at Epcot, stops at distilleries, and plans for the future.

"We will try to carry those plans forward without him. Be good to each other. As Patrick would say, 'Don't be a d*ck.'"

King was set to take chair Leadership Prince William next month, according to interim director Charles Gilliam.

Gilliam said King's contributions to the community were "profound," and that "his generosity extended to every person he encountered."

"It would be impossible for any individual to capture the essence of a man who lived three lifetimes in one," Gilliam said. "I encourage you to scour social media to understand the impact he has had on so many lives."

The founder and CEO of Imagine Design, King was an expert in brand marketing and consulting, having worked with major companies including Nestle, Comcast, Jim Beam and more, according to his LinkedIn.

King shared his expertise as a public speaker and served on boards at George Mason University's SciTech Advisory Board, the American Marketing Association, and Leadership Prince William, according to his bio on the Imagine website. He also did pro-bono work for countless charities.

When he wasn't working, King enjoyed riding his motorcycle, traveling, making music and spending time with his grandchildren.

A life celebration has been planned in his honor for Friday, June 9 at the Salisbury Center, and a meal-train launched for family.

