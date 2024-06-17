Fair 91°

Overturned Truck, Debris Spill Backs Up Traffic For Four Miles On I-95 (Developing)

Traffic was temporarily slowed on I-95 in Virginia on Monday ahead of the afternoon commute when a dump truck overturned and dropped debris into the roadway.

Traffic was backed up on I-95 in Prince William County.

 Photo Credit: Virginia DOT
 Photo Credit: Virginia DOT
Zak Failla
Shortly after 4 p.m. on June 17, crews were called to a stretch of the northbound lanes of the interstate in Prince William County, where there was a reported crash with a truck on its side. 

The northbound left shoulder, left lane, center lane, and right lane were temporarily closed, according to Virginia DOT, with traffic backed up approximately our miles as of 4:10 p.m. on Monday.

No details about the crash were provided.

