Overturned Truck, Debris Spill Backs Up Traffic For Four Miles On I-95 (Developing)

Shortly after 4 p.m. on June 17, crews were called to a stretch of the northbound lanes of the interstate in Prince William County, where there was a reported crash with a truck on its side.

The northbound left shoulder, left lane, center lane, and right lane were temporarily closed, according to Virginia DOT, with traffic backed up approximately our miles as of 4:10 p.m. on Monday.

No details about the crash were provided.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.