Officer Hospitalized With Serious Injuries After Being Rammed By Car Thief In Dale City

Officers responded to the 7-Eleven at 14797 Darbydale Ave., in Woodbridge just after 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, on a report of a stolen car, county police said.

Around 11 p.m., an officer found the car occupied on Oust Lane, where contact was attempted with the driver. As the officer was at the driver’s side window, the driver sped away and made a U-turn.

As the vehicle drove directly towards the officer at a high rate of speed, the officer fired their department issued handgun before the officer was struck by the suspect vehicle.

The driver then lost control of the vehicle and crashed a short distance away before fleeing on foot. The officer sustained serious injuries and is being treated at an area hospital.

Around 1:30 a.m., during an extensive search of the area, the suspect was ultimately found and detained by members of the Special Investigations Bureau in the area of Dale Blvd and Princedale Drive.

Upon apprehension, the suspect did not appear to have sustained injuries from gunfire during the initial officer’s encounter the prior evening.

