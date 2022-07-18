Virginia Teen Victoria Santymire Dies Suddenly

After just 17 short years of life, Victoria Santymire suddenly died at home on July 5.

Santymire was about to enter her senior year of high school at South County High School in Lorton, according to her obituary.

When she wasn’t working as a Forever 21 as a brand ambassador, Santymire was pursuing her new passion for cooking or playing with her many animals, the obituary said.

Her cousin, who was someone Santymire closely confided in as a friend, started a GoFundMe page to help the family properly memorialize Victoria.

The page has already raised $10,987 of their $15,000 goal.

Her family is also asking for other memorial donations to be given to Rikki's Refuge Animal Sanctuary in Victoria’s name. This shelter is a safe haven for abandoned and mistreated animals, something that Victoria really believed in.

Victoria is survived by her parents, step-parents, siblings, and extended family.

